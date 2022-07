Next Saturday (September 6) six members of the Neighbours cast will be meeting fans at Knox Westfield, VIC, from 12noon. Clear your calendar!

Cast attending include:

Chris Milligan (Kyle)

Jenna Rosenow (Amber)

Olympia Valance (Paige)

Kate Kendall (Lauren)

Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese)

Saskia Hampele (Georgia)

See you there!