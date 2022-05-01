Neighbours

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.

On Sunday morning, the much-loved duo  sent fans into overdrive when they took to their separate Instagram accounts to share the exciting news.

Minogue, who played Charlene Mitchell on the popular Australian soap drama between 1986 - 1988, and Donovan, who played Scott Robinson between 1985 - 1989, both posted close up images of what looks to be a Neighbours script.

Neighbours EP Jason Herbison said on Sunday: "Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them. We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

Friends of Ramsay St can watch Neighbours every Monday - Thursday at 6.30pm on 10 Peach, via livestream or catch up on 10 play.

From Monday June 13, viewers can tune into double the fun and double the action with double episodes to celebrate the final season of Neighbours. The ultimate series finale will air on Monday, August 1.

