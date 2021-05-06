Everybody Wants Good Neighbours'... Homes!: Toadie's House Smashes Property Sales Records

The property, which is located on the famous cul-de-sac of Pine Oak Court (aka Ramsay Street) in Melbourne's Vermont South, sold for $200k OVER the expected figure of $1.4 million on Saturday, May 1st. With three registered bidders battling it out at auction, the house also broke the previous street record of Dr Karl and Susan Kennedy's fictional house, which sold for $1.405 million in 2019.

The house is vastly different internally than what fans normally see on the show, boasting four bedrooms, a living room which features a brick fireplace and a formal dining room.

Vendor Lorraine Rushton told www.realestate.com.au that she was “really emotional” about parting ways with the home to move to the Mornington Peninsula. Rushton moved to Australia from the UK in 1987, and has proudly lived in the house for three whole decades with her children. She still watches Neighbours after all these years, and hoped that the new owner would be a "real fan" of the Aussie soap, too.

Catch up with all your favourite Neighbours, 6.30 Weeknights on 10 Peach and 10 play