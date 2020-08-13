Don Hany Steps In For Tim Robards On Neighbours

For the past two years, Tim Robards has played billionaire businessman Pierce Greyson on Neighbours and was scheduled to finish filming with the show in Melbourne next month. But due to COVID-19 regulations and travel restrictions, Tim has wrapped early to return to Sydney to be with his wife, Anna Heinrich, as they prepare for the exciting arrival of their first child.

So while Tim gets ready to be a dad, what's planned for the fictional, heartthrob Pierce Greyson, you might ask? Never fear, Don Hany is here! Celebrated for his roles in Offspring, White Collar Blue and East West 101, Don will step into the expensive shoes of Pierce Greyson to film the character’s final scenes over the coming weeks.

Tim Robards’ final episode on Neighbours will air on Monday, 19 October and Don Hany will assume the role of Pierce from Friday, 23 October at 6.30pm on 10 Peach. We’re prepping you in advance for what is likely to be quite the double take.

I would like to thank the amazing cast, crew, Fremantle and Network 10 for the incredible opportunity to play Pierce Greyson. I have absolutely loved my time on the show and will miss it immensely.



I made the gut wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence. If I’ve learnt anything in this pandemic it’s that the health and well-being of my family has to come first.

Don Hany said: “I’m thrilled to have been invited to be part of a show that is part of Australian television history. I’ve never done the show before, so it’s all new and I’m so happy to be here.

“It’s a testament to the resilience of Neighbours that it’s still running at a time like this.”

Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to limit movement and with the risk of Tim potentially not being able to travel, we all felt that in these astonishing times, Tim should return home to Sydney to be with his wife Anna ahead of the impending birth of their first child.

“We thank Tim for his passion for Neighbours and wish him and Anna every happiness as they embark on parenthood.”

