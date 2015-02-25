Neighbours

Deja vu for actor James Mason

James Mason experienced a situation all too similar to his character “Chris Pappas” in tonight’s episode of Neighbours.

It was a case of life imitating art for Neighbours actor James Mason when his Ramsay Street character Chris Pappas was saved from choking in an upcoming episode (Feb 25/March 11 UK).

A month earlier, the Melbourne born actor found himself in the same situation but this time he was the real life hero.

“I had a few friends around for pizza and all of sudden my mate was struggling to breath, clearly choking on something. Instinct kicked in and I grabbed him around the waist and thank goodness it worked,” explained James.

When producers of the nightly soap, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary next month, briefed James on the upcoming episode, there was a weird feeling of déjà vu.

“I did have to hold back from taking over this scene much to the relief of the director,” laughed James.

“I think the moral of the story is perhaps do a first aid course because you never know when you’ll be placed in a predicament where you need to help someone,”

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

