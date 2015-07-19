Carla Bonner returns to Neighbours

Neighbours’ fans are celebrating with the news much-loved actress Carla Bonner is returning to the long running series as a regular cast member, playing one of Ramsay Street’s favourite daughters Steph Scully.

Bonner first joined Neighbours in 1999 and over the next eleven years there was never a dull moment for the stunning Scully sister. Viewers were taken on a wild-ride of on-screen romances, break-ups, weddings, babies, motorcycle accidents, blackmail and kidnappings. Steph’s parting storyline resulted in her being jailed for manslaughter. Through all her highs and lows, the Neighbours’s faithful worldwide have stuck by their girl.

When Bonner left the series in 2010, the producers promised to keep the door open on Ramsay Street for a return visit, which she did in 2013.

'”I feel like I've come home, I feel like a girl who flew the nest to see and explore the world, and has returned an enriched woman,” said Bonner who started filming on the Neighbours’ Melbourne set last week.

In a move that has delighted the show’s writing team, Steph returns to the fold with a cloud of suspicion hanging over her with many of the residents wary of her next move.

“Steph left Erinsborough under dramatic circumstances, after she was arrested for stealing Lucas and Vanessa’s baby. Her return to Ramsay Street will be explosive and her presence will divide the residents. It's wonderful having Carla back on set permanently, she is the consummate professional," said Jason Herbison, Neighbours' Series Producer.

As well as pursing acting roles on screen and in theatre since leaving Neighbours, Bonner has been busy developing her own projects. She wrote a dating book for men, Hook, Line and Sink Her that is currently being developed as a 12-part web series. Her passion for fitness and healthy eating was the catalyst for a budding reality show for specialty diets she is also working on.

Bonner’s on-screen return is mid October.