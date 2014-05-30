Neighbours

Brad and Lauren's history as they remember it

This week we saw Brad and Lauren share a heartfelt kiss during a trip to Adelaide to track down their long-lost daughter. But how exactly did their fates become intertwined?

Lauren had always had a close relationship with her father, Lou. This was a stark contrast to the way she related to her own mother. In a bid to be closer to her beloved father, she moved to Erinsborough.

Brad and Lauren

Lauren fitted in well and it wasn’t long before she struck up several close friendships with the residents of Erinsborough, including Annalise Hartman and local hunk Brad Willis.

Brad and Lauren

Lauren also bonded with with Brad’s sister Gabby, his mother Pam and fiancé Beth.

Brad and Lauren

But despite this friendship – and Brad’s engagement to Beth – Lauren and Brad couldn’t fight their attraction. They embarked on a secret affair, which went on for months behind Beth’s back. Brad was truly torn between the pair.

Brad and Lauren

As the wedding day approached, Brad and Lauren decided they could no longer continue on with their betrayal of Beth. But it was too late. Beth had already cottoned on to the attraction between the two, called the wedding off and left Erinsborough. This gave Brad and Lauren the green light to continue seeing each other.

Brad and Lauren

The relationship between Brad and Lauren eventually disintegrated when Beth returned to Erinsborough in the hope of reconciling with her lost love. Realising Beth was the woman for him, they ended up marrying, leaving Lauren heartbroken and humiliated. Little did they know that Lauren was already pregnant with Brad’s child…

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

