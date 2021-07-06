MotoGP Multiple World Champions

Of all the riders since 500cc/MotoGP started in 1949, these are the handful who rose to the top and held the World Championship multiple times.

Rider Country Titles Seasons Giacomo Agostini Italy 8 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975 Valentino Rossi Italy 7 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 Marc Marquez Spain 6 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Mick Doohan Australia 5 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 Geoff Duke United Kingdom 4 1951, 1953, 1954, 1955 John Surtees United Kingdom 4 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960 Mike Hailwood United Kingdom 4 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965 Eddie Lawson United States 4 1984, 1986, 1988, 1989 Kenny Roberts United States 3 1978, 1979, 1980 Wayne Rainey United States 3 1990, 1991, 1992 Jorge Lorenzo Spain 3 2010, 2012, 2015 Umberto Masetti Italy 2 1950, 1952 Phil Read United Kingdom 2 1973, 1974 Barry Sheene United Kingdom 2 1976, 1977 Freddie Spencer United States 2 1983, 1985 Casey Stoner Australia 2 2007, 2011