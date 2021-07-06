MotoGP Multiple World Champions

Of all the riders since 500cc/MotoGP started in 1949, these are the handful who rose to the top and held the World Championship multiple times.
|Rider
|Country
|Titles
|Seasons
|Giacomo Agostini
|Italy
|8
|1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975
|Valentino Rossi
|Italy
|7
|2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009
|Marc Marquez
|Spain
|6
|2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
|Mick Doohan
|Australia
|5
|1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998
|Geoff Duke
|United Kingdom
|4
|1951, 1953, 1954, 1955
|John Surtees
|United Kingdom
|4
|1956, 1958, 1959, 1960
|Mike Hailwood
|United Kingdom
|4
|1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
|Eddie Lawson
|United States
|4
|1984, 1986, 1988, 1989
|Kenny Roberts
|United States
|3
|1978, 1979, 1980
|Wayne Rainey
|United States
|3
|1990, 1991, 1992
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Spain
|3
|2010, 2012, 2015
|Umberto Masetti
|Italy
|2
|1950, 1952
|Phil Read
|United Kingdom
|2
|1973, 1974
|Barry Sheene
|United Kingdom
|2
|1976, 1977
|Freddie Spencer
|United States
|2
|1983, 1985
|Casey Stoner
|Australia
|2
|2007, 2011