MotoGP Multiple World Champions

The MotoGP World Champions who held the title more than once

Of all the riders since 500cc/MotoGP started in 1949, these are the handful who rose to the top and held the World Championship multiple times.

Rider Country Titles Seasons
Giacomo Agostini Italy 8 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975
Valentino Rossi Italy 7 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009
Marc Marquez Spain 6 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Mick Doohan Australia 5  1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998
Geoff Duke United Kingdom 4 1951, 1953, 1954, 1955
John Surtees United Kingdom 4 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960
Mike Hailwood United Kingdom 4 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
Eddie Lawson United States 4 1984, 1986, 1988, 1989
Kenny Roberts United States 3 1978, 1979, 1980
Wayne Rainey United States 3 1990, 1991, 1992
Jorge Lorenzo Spain 3 2010, 2012, 2015
Umberto Masetti Italy 2 1950, 1952
Phil Read United Kingdom 2 1973, 1974
Barry Sheene United Kingdom 2 1976, 1977
Freddie Spencer United States 2 1983, 1985
Casey Stoner Australia 2 2007, 2011
