Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas will finish off their preparations in style come July 14 as they prepare to take on heavyweights France before opening their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign six days later against Ireland.

Tony Gustavsson named his squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this week. Both Lydia Williams and Claire Polkinghorne will create history as they prepare to feature in their fifth FIFA Women's World Cup alongside some of the best up and coming talents.

All eyes will be on Gustavsson to see who he chooses in that final starting line-up? Will he go all out and choose the strongest side expected to start against Ireland six days later, or will he be more conservative and rest his star players?

Firstly, the Swede will be coming up against a formidable side coached by Herve Renard. Les Bleues are currently ranked fifth in the world and are one of the favourites heading into the Women's World Cup.

The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October.

From 23 October – 1 November 2023, HBF Park will witness Australia take on some of Asia’s best nations in Chinese Taipei, FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Philippines and IR Iran in a round-robin tournament.

