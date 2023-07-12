Matildas

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July live and free on 10 Play from 1830 AEST

The CommBank Matildas will finish off their preparations in style come July 14 as they prepare to take on heavyweights France before opening their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign six days later against Ireland.

Tony Gustavsson named his squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this week. Both Lydia Williams and Claire Polkinghorne will create history as they prepare to feature in their fifth FIFA Women's World Cup alongside some of the best up and coming talents.

All eyes will be on Gustavsson to see who he chooses in that final starting line-up? Will he go all out and choose the strongest side expected to start against Ireland six days later, or will he be more conservative and rest his star players?

Firstly, the Swede will be coming up against a formidable side coached by Herve Renard. Les Bleues are currently ranked fifth in the world and are one of the favourites heading into the Women's World Cup.

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July from 1830 AEST live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October.

From 23 October – 1 November 2023, HBF Park will witness Australia take on some of Asia’s best nations in Chinese Taipei, FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Philippines and IR Iran in a round-robin tournament.

CommBank Matildas fixtures LIVE and free on 10 Play

 Date Time  (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
12 Jul 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch Now
14 Jul 1830-2200, kick off 1930 Matildas vs France Friendly Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play and Paramount+
26 Oct TBC Matildas vs Iran Olympic Qualifier HBF Park TBC
29 Oct TBC Philippines vs Matildas Olympic Qualifier HBF Park TBC
1 Nov TBC Matildas vs Chinese Taipei Olympic Qualifier HBF Park TBC
Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' match against France
The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October
Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' matches against Scotland and England
Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST
Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play