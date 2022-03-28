CommBank Matildas Fixtures

| Date
|Time (AEDT)
| Event
| Round
| Location
|Watch
|19 Sep
|1600-1630
|Preview Magazine Show
|Countdown to India 2022
|-
|Watch Now
|22 Sep
|0330-0600, kick off 0400
|Ireland vs. Matildas
|Friendly
|Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|Mini Match and Full Match
|23 Oct
|1900- 2200, kick off 1945
|Matildas vs. Brazil
|Friendly
|Commbank Stadium
|Mini Match and Full Match
|26 Oct
|1930-2230, kick off 2005
|Matildas vs. Brazil: Match 2
|Friendly
|Commbank Stadium
|Mini Match and Full Match
|27 Nov
|1400-1700, kick off 1500
|Matildas vs. USA
|Friendly
|Stadium Australia, Olympic Park
|Mini Match and Full Match
|30 Nov
|1930-2230, kick off 2005
|Matildas vs. USA: Match 2
|Friendly
|McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
|Mini Match and Full Match
|21 Jan
|2030-2330, kick off 2100
|Matildas vs. Indonesia
|AFC Women's Asian Cup
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Mini Match and Full Match
|24 Jan
|2030-2330, kick off 2100
|Philippines vs. Matildas
|AFC Women's Asian Cup
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Mini Match and Full Match
|27 Jan
|0045-0300, kick off 0100
|Matildas vs. Thailand
|AFC Women's Asian Cup
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Mini Match and Full Match
|30 Jan
|1830-2130, kick off 1900
|Matildas vs. Korea Republic
|AFC Women's Asian Cup - Quarter Final
|Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|8 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Matildas vs. New Zealand
|Friendly
|QCB Stadium, Townsville
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|12 Apr
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Matildas vs. New Zealand
|Friendly
|GIO Stadium, Canberra
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|26 Jun
|0500-0800, kick off 0530
|Spain vs. Matildas
|Friendly
|Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|29 Jun
|0530-0830, kick off 0600
|Portugal vs. Matildas
|Friendly
|Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|3 Sep
|1400-1700, kick off 1445
|Matildas vs. Canada
|Friendly
|Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|6 Sep
|1900-2200, kick off 1940
|Matildas vs. Canada
|Friendly
|Allianz Stadium, Sydney
|Highlights Mini Match Full Match
|8 Oct
|2210-2500, kick off 2230
|Matildas vs. South Africa
|Friendly
|Kingsmeadow, London
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play
|12 Oct
|0250-0515, kick off 0300
|Denmark vs. Matildas
|Friendly
|Viborg Stadium, Denmark
|Watch on Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1400-1700, kick off 1445
|Matildas vs. Sweden
|Friendly
|AAMI Park, Melbourne
|Watch live and free on 10 and 10 Play
|15 Nov
|1900-2200, kick off 1930
|Matildas vs. Thailand
|Friendly
|Central Coast Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play