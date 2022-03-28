Matildas

CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

 Date Time  (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
19 Sep 1600-1630 Preview Magazine Show Countdown to India 2022 - Watch Now
22 Sep 0330-0600, kick off 0400 Ireland vs. Matildas Friendly Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Mini Match and Full Match
23 Oct 1900- 2200, kick off 1945 Matildas vs. Brazil Friendly Commbank Stadium Mini Match and Full Match
26 Oct 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Matildas vs. Brazil: Match 2 Friendly Commbank Stadium Mini Match and Full Match
27 Nov 1400-1700, kick off 1500 Matildas vs. USA Friendly Stadium Australia, Olympic Park Mini Match and Full Match
30 Nov 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Matildas vs. USA: Match 2 Friendly McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Mini Match and Full Match
21 Jan 2030-2330, kick off 2100 Matildas vs. Indonesia AFC Women's Asian Cup Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Mini Match and Full Match
24 Jan 2030-2330, kick off 2100 Philippines vs. Matildas AFC Women's Asian Cup Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Mini Match and Full Match
27 Jan 0045-0300, kick off 0100 Matildas vs. Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Mini Match and Full Match
30 Jan 1830-2130, kick off 1900 Matildas vs. Korea Republic AFC Women's Asian Cup - Quarter Final Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Highlights Mini Match Full Match
8 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Matildas vs. New Zealand Friendly QCB Stadium, Townsville Highlights Mini Match Full Match
12 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Matildas vs. New Zealand Friendly GIO Stadium, Canberra Highlights Mini Match Full Match
26 Jun 0500-0800, kick off 0530 Spain vs. Matildas Friendly Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva Highlights Mini Match Full Match
29 Jun 0530-0830, kick off 0600 Portugal vs. Matildas Friendly Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril Highlights Mini Match Full Match
3 Sep 1400-1700, kick off 1445 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Highlights Mini Match Full Match
6 Sep 1900-2200, kick off 1940 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Allianz Stadium, Sydney Highlights Mini Match Full Match
8 Oct 2210-2500, kick off 2230 Matildas vs. South Africa Friendly Kingsmeadow, London Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play
12 Oct 0250-0515, kick off 0300 Denmark vs. Matildas Friendly Viborg Stadium, Denmark Watch on Paramount+
12 Nov 1400-1700, kick off 1445 Matildas vs. Sweden Friendly AAMI Park, Melbourne Watch live and free on 10 and 10 Play
15 Nov 1900-2200, kick off 1930 Matildas vs. Thailand Friendly Central Coast Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play
Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play
Watch Matildas vs South Africa live on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas go head to head against South Africa this Saturday night – live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.
The CommBank Matildas will host the recently crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, South Africa, in London on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams looks ahead to her side's upcoming matches against Spain and Portugal