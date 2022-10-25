AFC Women's Asian Cup

China PR vs Korea Republic Highlights
Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final

Highlights

3 mins

China PR vs Korea Republic Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final

3 mins

Vietnam vs Chinese Taipei Play Off Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Play Off Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

China vs Japan Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Korea Republic vs Philippines Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Thailand vs Vietnam Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Chinese Taipei vs Philippines Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

China PR vs Vietnam Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Japan vs Thailand Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

3 mins

Philippines vs Indonesia Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Matildas Matches

120 mins

Matildas vs Thailand

AFC Women's Asian Cup action as the Matildas take on Thailand from the Mumbai Football Arena, India

24 mins

Matildas vs Thailand: Mini Match

Extended highlights from the Matildas vs Thailand clash

3 mins

Matildas vs Thailand: Highlights

Highlights from the Matildas vs Thailand clash

139 mins

Philippines vs Matildas

Philippines vs Matildas in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

24 mins

Philippines vs Matildas: Mini-Match

Extended highlights from the Matildas vs Philippines in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup

3 mins

Philippines vs Matildas: Highlights

Highlights from the Matildas vs Philippines in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup

150 mins

Matildas vs Indonesia

Matildas vs Indonesia in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

25 mins

Matildas vs Indonesia: Mini Match

Extended Highlights from Matildas vs Indonesia in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

About the Show

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is a quadrennial competition in women's football for national teams which belong to the Asian Football Confederation. It is the premier women's football competition in the AFC region for national teams.

Watch AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Fixtures LIVE and free on 10 play

Watch the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Official Draw here

The Commonwealth Bank Matildas have been drawn in Group B of the2022  AFC Women's Cup, read more here