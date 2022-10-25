China PR vs Korea Republic Highlights
Sport
Highlights from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final
Matildas Matches
Matildas vs Thailand
AFC Women's Asian Cup action as the Matildas take on Thailand from the Mumbai Football Arena, India
Philippines vs Matildas: Mini-Match
Extended highlights from the Matildas vs Philippines in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup
Philippines vs Matildas: Highlights
Highlights from the Matildas vs Philippines in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup
About the Show
The AFC Women's Asian Cup is a quadrennial competition in women's football for national teams which belong to the Asian Football Confederation. It is the premier women's football competition in the AFC region for national teams.
Watch AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Fixtures LIVE and free on 10 play
Watch the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Official Draw here
The Commonwealth Bank Matildas have been drawn in Group B of the2022 AFC Women's Cup, read more here