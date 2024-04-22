Hunted UK

Hunted UK - S7 Ep. 5
M | Reality

Air Date: Mon 22 Apr 2024

Best Friends, Cathy and Annida are in Folkestone, in search of new contacts to help them on the run. Little do they know after uncovering valuable intel the hunters are hot on their heels.

Episodes

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 6

With just hours left to extraction, the fugitives must brave the elements as they face a 1500-foot vertical climb up a mountain to reach the helicopter that will take them to safety.

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 5

Best Friends, Cathy and Annida are in Folkestone, in search of new contacts to help them on the run. Little do they know after uncovering valuable intel the hunters are hot on their heels.

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 4

Homesick mother and son duo Sade and Cameron attempt to trick the hunters with a bold decoy in their home turf of Nottingham. Will it work?

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 3

Having split from dad Steve outside the Manchester Hilton hotel, Essex girl Beth will have to outsmart the hunters on her own to continue her time on the run.

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 2

The hunters have tracked city boys Jack & Alex to their friend's family estate in the Essex countryside. After Alex spots the hunters the friends narrowly escape capture by running into the woods.

image-placeholder
46 mins

S7 Ep. 1

12 fugitives are on the run for the first time in London, one of the most watched cities in the UK. Using the tube network, they travel to Piccadilly Circus where they congregate to make their escape.

Season 7