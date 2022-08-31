Hunted UK

Hunted UK - S6 Ep. 1
M | Reality

Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022

Dumped on a beach on the Isle of Wight in a gale, can the fugitives make it to the mainland intact and begin their escape?

Episodes

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 1

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 3

The hunters set a trap for Katie and Liam. Sarah breaks cover for her kids. And the hunters get a tip-off on Shoba and Amarinder from a member of the public.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 4

Hunter HQ have a plan to draw James and Nathan into the open using a beloved pet. With their mum's 60th due, Abi and Grace risk it all to get close to her on the big day.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 5

Five fugitives remain. Abi and Grace risk a visit home. Nathan and James are forced into plain view on public transport. And an audacious Sarah takes the fight to the Hunters.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 6

The clock's ticking. The fugitives have just 48 hours to make it to a remote Scottish island and win the prize. With the hunters in aerial pursuit, this is going down to the wire.

Season 6

About the Show

14 ordinary members of the U.K. public are challenged to go on the run, and to drop off the grid for up to 28 days. They are tracked by professional investigators, hackers, profilers and ex-police officers. With limited financial resources, those hunted must do whatever they can to maintain a low profile against hunters who use every trick in the book to find, track and catch them.