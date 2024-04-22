Hunted UK - S7 Ep. 3

Episodes
S7 Ep. 6
With just hours left to extraction, the fugitives must brave the elements as they face a 1500-foot vertical climb up a mountain to reach the helicopter that will take them to safety.
S7 Ep. 5
Best Friends, Cathy and Annida are in Folkestone, in search of new contacts to help them on the run. Little do they know after uncovering valuable intel the hunters are hot on their heels.
S7 Ep. 4
Homesick mother and son duo Sade and Cameron attempt to trick the hunters with a bold decoy in their home turf of Nottingham. Will it work?
S7 Ep. 3
Having split from dad Steve outside the Manchester Hilton hotel, Essex girl Beth will have to outsmart the hunters on her own to continue her time on the run.
S7 Ep. 2
The hunters have tracked city boys Jack & Alex to their friend's family estate in the Essex countryside. After Alex spots the hunters the friends narrowly escape capture by running into the woods.