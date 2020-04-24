Have You Been Waiting For This Headline?

Same show, new news.

It's the Monday night house party that you want to accept an invite to.

The news cycle has been relentless this year. If you don't laugh, you cry, so it's our aim to make you laugh until you cry when Have You Been Paying Attention? returns to your screen on Monday, 4 May at 8.30pm on 10, with our dexterous host Tom Gleisner and permanent contestants Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee.

Sam and Ed will be joined each Monday night by a rotating panel of highly attentive comics that will answer a fresh deck of questions around that virus everyone has been talking about, those TikTok videos that are on high rotation during isolation, and the questionable antics of our headline-grabbing politicians.

There's no excuse this season, our contestants have spent their pre-season training in quarantine, glued to the constant news updates. Hands on buzzers - it's almost time to get a few correct answers on the Have You Been Paying Attention? leader board.

Have You Been Paying Attention? Returns Monday, 4 May At 8.30pm.

Watch on 10 and 10 play.