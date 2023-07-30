On Sunday night the 63rd Annual TV Week Logie Awards celebrated the best of TV. For the first time in many years, the show also brought back a solo host, with HYBPA’s very own Sam Pang taking the stage by storm.

After winning the night with his opening monologue, Sam looked like he was ready to sit back and relax when the award for Most Popular Comedy Program was read out.

Winning the award for the fourth time, Have You Been Paying Attention? Stars Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee and Sam all accepted the award.

This is the seventh Logie Award HYBPA? Has taken home over the years, winning Most Outstanding Entertainment Program three times, Most Popular Comedy Program twice prior, and Best Entertainment Program.