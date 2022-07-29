You Won't Want To Miss The 250th Episode Of Have You Been Paying Attention?

To celebrate the massive milestone, contestants Amanda Keller, Aaron Chen and Kitty Flanagan will join Ed Kavalee, Sam Pang, Quizmaster Tom Gleisner and special Guest Quizmaster, PM Anthony Albanese.

Audiences have loved every minute of the show, so we've collated all the reasons fans love Have you Been Paying Attention?

It’s Like Hanging With Friends

Watching telly on a Friday night. As you do. When an ad for #HYBPA appears. And I realise. The reason I like it so much is, I just want to hang out at the pub with the entire cast. Thanks for the giggles. 🙏🏻 — Angela Bensted (@twothumbswriter) June 17, 2022

We Meet New Special Guest Quizmasters Every Week

Keeping us up to date with all things Le Tour, @Bridie_OD joins us from Paris as international Guest Quizmaster #HYBPA pic.twitter.com/cTScwoQzje — Tom Gleisner (@TomGleisner) July 25, 2022

They Keep Up With All The Trends

"Have You Been Paying Attention" have added Scomo tackling that kid into the introduction to their sports section, in between the cyclists falling over and the skier's bum appearing as the pants split. My life is now complete#HYBPA — Glenn Evans (@vinylsol) May 30, 2022

They Deservingly Won Six Logie Awards

@HYBPA has brought me so much joy so i’m so happy to see them get a win!! #Logies2022 #HYBPA #TVWeekLogies — bella (@23fmfan) June 19, 2022

It's Top Notch Content, Weekly

There’s never a week where one goes, ‘well that was a shit show tonight! Let’s hope next week is better.’ Every week is an absolute cracker! #HYBPA — Kat (@ricekat79) July 11, 2022

We Watch Different Talented Comedians Every Week

I do enjoy how much @MrSamPang enjoys the jokes of @mrtonymartin on #HYBPA like he’s one of the audience members. — Jo Printz (@JoPrintz) July 25, 2022

Who is Lizzy? I love her! #HYBPA — 🌸 m i s s y 🌸 (@__MissyMoo) July 25, 2022

They Cover Important Topics & Questions

Celia Pacquola raises the question - can you be a vegetarian if you're catholic? I mean, if the communion wafer has transmogrified into the body of Christ, wouldn't that mean you were eating meat? #HYBPA — Glenn Evans (@vinylsol) July 18, 2022

Their Exchanges And Jokes Are Next Level

Marty: “I don’t like chatty people” Ed: “That’s a bit hard when you work in radio!” 😝 #HYBPA — Simon Thomas (@ItsSimonT) November 15, 2021

But Simply Put…

#HYBPA Is the best show on TV 🤣🤣🤣 — Filomena🌸Team Daniel-san & Miyagi-Do!💚💛 (@fillylilly82) July 25, 2022

And We Never Want It To End!

Without @HYBPA on tonight, what am I going to watch? I miss you guys already. 😢😢 #HYBPA — sami;… (@StormFanSami) November 22, 2021

Luckily for us, there are still plenty of episodes to watch for the rest of the year.

Don't miss Have You Been Paying Attention?'s 250th episode on Monday at 8:40pm on 10 and 10 play on demand