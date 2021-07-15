Formula One World Championships by Engine

|Manufacturer
|Titles
|Season(s)
|Ferrari
|15
|1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007
|Ford
|13
|1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1994
|Mercedes
|13
|1954, 1955, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
|Renault
|11
|1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
|Honda
|5
|1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991
|Climax
|4
|1959, 1960, 1963, 1965
|TAG
|3
|1984, 1985, 1986
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|1950, 1951
|Maserati
|2
|1954, 1957
|Repco
|2
|1966, 1967
|BRM
|1
|1962
|BWM
|1
|1983
Juan Manuel Fangio competed in the 1954 Argentine and Belgian Grand Prix's with Maserati, then completed the season with Mercedes. This shared championship is counted for each constructor.
Ford engines built by Cosworth.
Mercedes engines in 1998 and 1999 built by Ilmor.
TAG engines built by Porsche.