Formula One World Championships by Engine

Manufacturer Titles Season(s) Ferrari 15 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 Ford 13 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1994 Mercedes 13 1954, 1955, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Renault 11 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 Honda 5 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 Climax 4 1959, 1960, 1963, 1965 TAG 3 1984, 1985, 1986 Alfa Romeo 2 1950, 1951 Maserati 2 1954, 1957 Repco 2 1966, 1967 BRM 1 1962 BWM 1 1983

Juan Manuel Fangio competed in the 1954 Argentine and Belgian Grand Prix's with Maserati, then completed the season with Mercedes. This shared championship is counted for each constructor.

Ford engines built by Cosworth.

Mercedes engines in 1998 and 1999 built by Ilmor.

TAG engines built by Porsche.