2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix: Review - Day 1

Catch up with all the action from day 1 of the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

The wait is finally over after the Australian Grand Prix returned to Albert Park after three years!

There was plenty of action and thrills across Albert Park as drivers and fans alike celebrated the return of Formula 1 down under.

All eyes were on Australia’s very own Daniel Ricciardo who gave supporters a first glimpse of himself in McLaren colours.

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo talks to media as he arrives at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 8, 2022, ahead of the 2022 Formula One Australian Grand Prix.

However, there was also plenty of eyes on the rest of the grid as a bustling crowd descended on Albert Park. It was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who enjoyed a fast start on the new look track, the reigning champions setting the fastest lap in Practice 1.

The Dutchman’s time at the top did not last for long with Red Bull’s rivals, Ferrari, overtaking Verstappen as both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc enjoyed a lockout at the top to finish Practice 1.

The Italian constructors continued to dominate in FP 2 with Leclerc switching places with his Spanish teammate to finish the day on top.

It turned out to be a positive end to the day for Ricciardo who managed a top ten finish as all eyes now turn to qualifying tomorrow.

Watch: 2022 Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix content on 10 play

Gallery: Best photos from Day 1 of the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Catch all the action live and free on 10 play

Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 - Schedule

Saturday, 9 April: 10.00am – 5.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play – Formula One Practice and Qualifying

Sunday, 10 April: 10.00am – 5.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play – Formula One Race

Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix returns to Network 10

Bios: Meet the Network 10 F1 Team

Find the Formula 1 Race Calendar here

