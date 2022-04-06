Heineken Australian Grand Prix returns to 10

Get your engines revving because the Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 returns to television screens from Friday, 8 April to Sunday, 10 April, live and free on Network 10.

The Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 is back and it’s bigger than ever making its triumphant return for the 25th running of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Featuring the world’s best and emerging drivers, it’s a very different Albert Park to the one the teams and drivers last raced on in 2019. For its first 24 appearances on the world championship calendar, the circuit barely changed at all; now, Australia’s Grand Prix venue has a brand-new look for the brand-new era of F1® machinery.

The new car design brings some of the most significant technical changes in the sport’s history, enabling closer racing and more overtaking opportunities through a revolutionary design in aerodynamics.

Drivers will have to utilise new racing strategies, as they tackle the new cars and a resurfaced and redesigned Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit - with recent track modifications intended to encourage faster racing and more battles.

Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary on all of the action on and off the track.

Bios: Meet the Network 10 F1 Team

Aussie F1 legend Mark Webber returns to headline the 10 Sport coverage, offering expert opinions and commentary over the weekend, including qualifying and the big race with co-hosts Tara Rushton and Scott Mackinnon. While F1 expert Tom Clarkson will bring fans all the colour and news from inside the F1 paddock.

Network 10 will also bring viewers all the glamour and excitement of Formula One from around the circuit with Natalie Hunter and Archie Thompson.

The Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 promises to be an action-packed weekend of thrills and spills, on and off the track, live and free on Network 10.

Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022 - Schedule

Friday, 8 April: 12.00pm – 5.30pm AEST on 10 Bold and 10 play – Formula One Practice

Saturday, 9 April: 10.00am – 5.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play – Formula One Qualifying

Sunday, 10 April: 10.00am – 5.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play – Formula One Race

Watch Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix content on 10 play

Read 2022 Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix Preview

Find the Formula 1 Race Calendar here