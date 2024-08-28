FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas' U20 World Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.
- Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Matchday
|Venue
|Watch
|1 Sep
|0848-1100, kick-off 0900
|Colombia vs Australia
|Group Stage
|El Campin Stadium, Bogota
|Live and free on 10 Play
|4 Sep
|0748-1000, kick-off 0800
|Mexico vs Australia
|Group Stage
|El Campin Stadium, Bogota
|Live and free on 10 Play
|7 Sep
|0748-1000, kick-off 0800
|Australia vs Cameroon
|Group Stage
|El Campin Stadium, Bogota
|Live and free on 10 Play
|23 Sep
|0648-0900, kick-off 0700
|TBC
|Final
|El Campin Stadium, Bogota
|Live and free on 10 Play