FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Date Times (AEST) Event Matchday Venue Watch
1 Sep 0848-1100, kick-off 0900 Colombia vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play
4 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Mexico vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play
7 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Australia vs Cameroon Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play
23 Sep 0648-0900, kick-off 0700 TBC Final El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play
Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028
Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Paramount+ and Network 10 will be the home of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™
Your Guide to the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers

Watch all the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers across 10 Play and Paramount+
Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

AFC Road to 26 LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+