Football

Latest UpdatesSport HomeArticlesAustralia Cup
More
Back

Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Young Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Colombia, Mexico and Cameroon for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

Featuring 24 nations for the first time, the biennial global youth showcase will take place from 31 August – 22 September across four venues in Colombia. 

They will open their campaign and the tournament against Colombia on Sunday, 1 September before taking on Mexico on Wednesday, 4 September (local), finally completing their group play against African side Cameroon on Saturday, 7 September.

Catch all of the CommBank Young Matildas' World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play beginning on Sunday, 1 September at 0900 AEST.

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Important Links

MATCH SCHEDULE | FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COLOMBIA 2024™

Colombia vs Australia

Date: Sunday, 1 September 2024

Time: 9.00am (AEST)

Mexico vs Australia

Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Time: 8.00am (AEST)

Australia vs Cameroon

Date: Saturday, 7 September 2024

Time: 11.00am (AEST)

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas live and free on 10 Play

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures
NEXT STORY

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Paramount+ and Network 10 will be the home of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™
Your Guide to the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers

Your Guide to the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers

Watch all the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers across 10 Play and Paramount+
Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

AFC Road to 26 LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+