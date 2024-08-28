Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

The CommBank Young Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Colombia, Mexico and Cameroon for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

Featuring 24 nations for the first time, the biennial global youth showcase will take place from 31 August – 22 September across four venues in Colombia.

Australia will call Estadio El Campín in Bogotá home with all three of their group stage matches to be held in the 39,000-capacity stadium.

CommBank Young Matildas Fixtures

They will open their campaign and the tournament against Colombia on Saturday, 31 August (local) before taking on Mexico on Tuesday, 3 September (local), finally completing their group play against African side Cameroon on Friday, 6 September (local).

This will mark Australia’s fifth appearance at the tournament with the CommBank Young Matildas qualifying for the tournament by taking home bronze at the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024™. They will represent Asia alongside former winners DPR Korea, reigning U-20 silver medallists Japan and Korea Republic.

Entering its 11th edition, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup sees the 24 competing countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two nations from each group, and the two best third-place finishers following the completion of group play will progress to the knockout phase.

A Round of 16 will take place for the first time in tournament history and is scheduled for 11 and 12 September, with the quarterfinals contested on Sunday, 15 September. The semi-finals will be held on Wednesday, 18 September with the final to be played on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

MATCH SCHEDULE | FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COLOMBIA 2024™

Colombia vs Australia

Date: Sunday, 1 September 2024

Time: 9.00am (AEST)

Mexico vs Australia

Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Time: 8.00am (AEST)

Australia vs Cameroon

Date: Saturday, 7 September 2024

Time: 11.00am (AEST)

