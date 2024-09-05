Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Young Matildas' chances of progressing lies on a knife's edge as they gear up for their final group stage encounter when they take on the African nation this Saturday at 8am (AEST).

Leah Blayney's side need a win and hope results elsewhere go their way as they look to get their first points of the campaign.

Meanwhile, their opponents sit one place above them in third and have a point to their name thanks to their stalemate with Mexico in their opening clash.

Australia vs Cameroon

Date: Saturday, 7 September 2024

Time: 8.00am (AEST)

The CommBank Young Matildas opened their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup campaign against host nation Colombia over the weekend.

Leah Blayney's side were met with a raucous reception as they played in front of plenty of Colombian supporters in the capital of Bogota.

Their next clash saw them try to get their first points of the campaign when they met Mexico on Wednesday morning.

Mexico came away with a point from their opening fixture as they drew 2-2 with Cameroon.

