Young Matildas U20's

Full Match ReplaysExtras2024 FixturesArticlesFootball Home
Back

Relive the Young Matildas World Cup campaign on 10 Play

Relive the Young Matildas World Cup campaign on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign on 10 Play

The CommBank Young Matildas opened their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup campaign against host nation Colombia over the first weekend of September.

Leah Blayney's side were met with a raucous reception as they played in front of plenty of Colombian supporters in the capital of Bogota.

The CommBank Young Matildas are in action live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Their next clash saw them try to get their first points of the campaign when they met Mexico on Wednesday morning.

Mexico came away with a point from their opening fixture as they drew 2-2 with Cameroon.

The Young Matildas' chances of progressing lay on a knife's edge as they geared up for their final group stage encounter when they took on the African nation.

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Important Links

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas vs Cameroon this Saturday morning live and free on 10 Play
FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

Young Matildas to open the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup against Colombia

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play