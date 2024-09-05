Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Young Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Colombia, Mexico and Cameroon for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

Featuring 24 nations for the first time, the biennial global youth showcase will take place from 31 August – 22 September across four venues in Colombia.

They will open their campaign and the tournament against Colombia on Sunday, 1 September before taking on Mexico on Wednesday, 4 September (local), finally completing their group play against African side Cameroon on Saturday, 7 September.

Catch all of the CommBank Young Matildas' World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play beginning on Sunday, 1 September at 0900 AEST.

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Important Links

MATCH SCHEDULE | FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COLOMBIA 2024™

Colombia vs Australia

Date: Sunday, 1 September 2024

Time: 9.00am (AEST)

Mexico vs Australia

Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Time: 8.00am (AEST)

Australia vs Cameroon

Date: Saturday, 7 September 2024

Time: 8.00am (AEST)

