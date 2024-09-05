Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

The CommBank Young Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Colombia, Mexico and Cameroon for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.
Featuring 24 nations for the first time, the biennial global youth showcase will take place from 31 August – 22 September across four venues in Colombia.
They will open their campaign and the tournament against Colombia on Sunday, 1 September before taking on Mexico on Wednesday, 4 September (local), finally completing their group play against African side Cameroon on Saturday, 7 September.
Catch all of the CommBank Young Matildas' World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play beginning on Sunday, 1 September at 0900 AEST.
MATCH SCHEDULE | FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COLOMBIA 2024™
Colombia vs Australia
Date: Sunday, 1 September 2024
Time: 9.00am (AEST)
Mexico vs Australia
Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2024
Time: 8.00am (AEST)
Australia vs Cameroon
Date: Saturday, 7 September 2024
Time: 8.00am (AEST)