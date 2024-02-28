FA Cup Fifth Round Review

The Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup saw some mouthwatering fixtures play out with two sleeping giants facing off against Premier League clubs as Blackburn Rovers hosted Newcastle and Leicester City travelled to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, the latest round belonged to the big hitters with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United safely navigating their respective ties.

An Erling Haaland masterclass saw Man City smash Luton Town 6-2, however it was not all smooth sailing for Pep Guardiola's side with the Hatters one goal behind at 3-2 before City's blitz.

A Conor Gallagher 90th minute goal settled Chelsea's nerves as they saw off Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge while Mario Lemina's early goal gave Wolves the win over Brighton.

Despite a fast start, Liverpool were able to get the better of Southampton with young Lewis Koumas opening the score before the break before a Jayden Danns double made sure of the victory.

Meanwhile, Man United saw off Nottingham Forest 1-0, Leicester beat Bournemouth thanks to Abdul Issahaku's extra time winner while Maidstone's Cup run came to an end as they were dismantled by Coventry City.

So, what awaits in the Quarter Finals? Well, all eyes will be on Old Trafford with Man United set to host rivals Liverpool, Newcastle will travel to the Etihad, Chelsea take on Leicester and Wolves will fight it out against Coventry for a semi finals berth.

