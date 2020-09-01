Drunk History Australia

Get Your Beers Out 'Cause Drunk History Australia Is Coming To 10 and 10 play

Settle in for an intoxicating and patriotic history lesson

In some of the most exciting news to come out of 2020, Drunk History Australia will kick off at 9.30 Monday, 14th September on 10 and 10 play!

Drunk History Australia sees the country’s best-loved comedians retell their favourite stories from our rich and often surprising history, while sipping on their favourite tipple. The hilarious, skewed and anachronistically-challenged anecdotes are re-enacted by a comedy ensemble and some very unexpected faces.

Bringing these dusty tales to life are Stephen and Bernard Curry, Susie Youssef, Yvie Jones, Erin McNaught, Roxy Jacenko, Alex Nation, Osher Günsberg, James Mathison, Harley Breen..... We could go on, but we think you should just watch the below to find out more!

But if you're keen beans and can't wait until the 14th, you can stream every single episode of Season 1 right now until launch on 10 play. So, what are you waiting for?!

Drunk History Australia Begins Monday, 14th September on 10

