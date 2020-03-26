Drunk History Drops Exclusively On 10 play

If you are looking to keep your mind sharp while we ride out this health crisis together in self-isolation, then why don’t you spend it wisely by learning some Australian history... from drunk comedians.

To assist in your patriotic duty to self-isolate, we're dropping a surprise new series every day for 10 days.

On day two we're giving you, full and early (like really, really early!) exclusive access to the brand new series, Drunk History Australia.

The format is simple. The country’s best-loved comedians narrate their favourite stories from history, while sipping on their favourite tipple. The result is a hilarious, skewed and anachronistically-challenged anecdote, re-enacted by a comedy ensemble and some very unexpected faces.

Comedian and episode one's slightly (okay, it was a little more than "slightly") buzzed story teller, Anne Edmonds said: “Look we could all use a stiff drink at the moment and boy did I have a few in this first episode of Drunk History. I can’t help but feel that Dame Nellie Melba would be proud."

Covering almost 200 years of heritage, our well-oiled entertainers will recount 12 stories across six episodes, from cannibal convicts to a female indigenous bush rangers and the first Miss Australia to the country’s darkest political moment, the dismissal of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.

Here, facts collide with fantasy and like every Aussie knows, the truth never gets in the way of a good yarn.

