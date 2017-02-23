Bull

Michael Weatherly Faces The Jury In Bull

Praise all gods ever, Michael Weatherly, handsome, cheeky, a tad smug, is back on our screens as gifted psychologist and trial analyst Dr Jason Bull. What’s a trial analyst? Is Bull as good as DiNozzo? For these answers and more, here is a scientific analysis of Bull gifs

Bull is loosely based on (and co-written by) the early life and career of Dr Phil McGraw. Michael Weatherly + Dr Phil = good watching for NCIS, Dr Phil, and general TV fans. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten

As a trial analyst, Bull and his team use more than the law to help people win cases, they use ‘psychology, neuro linguistics, demographics’, etc. They get to know every juror ‘down to their neurons’. That’s what all these screens are for. Dr Bull watches…

Bull, season 1, channel ten


And analyses...

Bull, season 1, channel ten


Everyone.

Bull, season 1, channel ten


With three degrees in psychology and lots of personal data on jurors, Dr Bull is very good at reading people. Spooky good. It’s as though jurors are just telling him everything he needs to know, from the box, throughout the trial.

Bull, season 1, channel ten


He also has a team of specialists helping him out. An ex-cop, an illegal hacker, a lawyer, and someone who used to work for the Department of Homeland Security. You can gauge their loyalty and competence by the way they all look down on the client (the two blokes with stiff upper lips). 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


And that brings us to Bull’s rules, which we suspect are a cheeky little nod to NCIS’s Gibbs, whose rules are world-famous, and innumerable. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


For many NCIS fans, it will feel like Dinozzo has grown up, got glasses, and his own team of case-solvers to call him ‘boss’.

Bull, season 1, channel ten


He even wears man cardies. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


Despite the serious nature of Dr Bull’s reading glasses and man cardigan, it wouldn’t be right to have Michael Weatherly play a role in which he didn’t make wise cracks. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


Or attract the ladies. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


He's a genius and a joker on the outside, but it's possible he nurses a wounded soul hidden deep within.

Bull, season 1, channel ten


Bull offers plenty for older viewers, and younger. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


When it comes to the charges laid against it, the jury rules Bull guilty! ... Pleasure.

Bull premieres Sunday 5 March on TEN

