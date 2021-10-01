A Bunch Of US Dramas Are Returning To 10 and 10 play On Demand In October

FBI Season 4, Ep1

FBI: Most Wanted S3, Ep1

FBI: International S1, Ep1

From Sunday, 3 October at 8.30PM

Grab all your snacks and bevvies because this is one three-hour crossover special event you don’t want to miss!

The night kicks off with the premiere of season 4 of FBI at 8.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 play on demand. Special agents Maggie Bell, Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and their team investigate a crime where a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party. The team must find out who she was and how she came to be at the event.

The night continues with the third season of FBI: Most Wanted at 9.30pm AEST, and is the second installment of this three-part special. FBI's Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan assists Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix and the FBI Fugitive Task Force, who are joined by Special Agent Kristin Gaines, and together they work on solving a mystery surrounding two murdered woman and a sea of powerful men. The case turns into a manhunt for a dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise.

The night concludes with the series premiere of FBI: International at 10:30PM AEST. Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after FBI: Most Wanted Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who has escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl.

FBI’s ‘OA’ continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger assists the team in securing necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities.

From October 10, FBI will move to new time of 10:00PM AEST on 10 and 10 play, however new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will launch exclusively on Paramount + later in the year. Those dates will be revealed on 10 play soon!

Blue Bloods

Season 12

Premieres Thursday, 7 October at 10:30PM

The multi-generational family of cops known as the Reagans will return for a brand-new season of Blue Bloods, fast-tracked from the US, on Thursday 7 October at 10:30PM AEST, on 10 and 10 play on demand.

In the season premiere, Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, and Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

Meanwhile, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford, who was 13 years old at the time.

CSI: Vegas

Season 1

Premieres Sunday, 10 October at 9:00PM

CSI: Vegas joins the long-running CSI franchise and will premiere it’s first season on Sunday, 10 October at 9:00pm AEST, on 10 and 10 play on demand.

CSI: Vegas opens a new chapter in Sin City – Las Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her old friends Gil Grissom (William Petersen; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence, and preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Season 13

Premieres Tuesday, 12 October at 9:30PM

NCIS fans, we haven’t forgotten about you! Hetty, Callan and the gang are back and ready to get cracking on new cases in a brand-new season of NCIS: Los Angeles, premiering on Tuesday, 12 October at 9:30pm, on 10 and 10 play on demand. Winning!

As you may remember from season 12, Kensi and Deeks tried to have a baby, but the road was painful and difficult. They decided to stop at the end of the season, but now they are back and ready to work on expanding their family.

Callan also suspects that Hetty is keeping secrets from him and works on trying to get answers out of her, and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya.

Bull

Season 6

Premieres Wednesday, 13 October at 8:30PM

The ever-so-charming Dr Jason Bull and his power team will return to court on Wednesday, 13 October at 8.30PM, on 10 and 10 play.

At the end of season 5, we witnessed Bull and his former ex-wife Isabella “Izzy” Colón get remarried. However, now his daughter Astrid has been kidnapped, and Bull believes her abductor is someone from his past.

This season promises to be full of chaos and drama, and we can't wait to see what happens!

Strap in, because It's gonna be a huge month of drama and crime on 10 and 10 play!