16 Thoughts We Had Watching The Bull Finale

Between now and season 2, there are two things we’re going to miss most about Bull: the way he outsmarts everyone, and his signature smug smile. Here are a bunch of thoughts we had while watching the season finale.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t watched the Bull finale, head here to do so. You won’t regret it.

Bull, season 1, channel ten

1. Gotta be the brother. She doesn’t look like the heroin-harbouring type.

Bull, season 1, channel ten


2. Hawt. 

Bull, season 1, channel ten


3. Nice shirt. Hope it’s silk 'CAUSE IT'S HEATING UP IN HERE!!!


Bull, season 1, channel ten

 
4. No honour among the leaders of drug cartels and their sisters either, apparently. 


Bull, season 1, channel ten


5. Well, yeah, who'd feel safe rendering a verdict on the sister of a drug cartel leader?


Bull, season 1, channel ten


6. Fair.


Bull, season 1, channel ten


7. ANONYMOUS JURY???!!!! HOW WILL BULL READ THE JURORS IF HE CAN’T SEE THEIR FACES???


Bull, season 1, channel ten


 8. OH MY GOD. HE CAN READ THEIR VOICES!!!!! This guyyyy. 


Bull, season 1, channel ten


 9. The old, can’t dob him in ‘cause, "familial loyalty".


Bull, season 1, channel ten


10. Lucky her kid knows how to prioritise stuff like that.


Bull, season 1, channel ten


11. Et tu, Brute?


Bull, season 1, channel ten


12. Girl, you’re lacking imagination.


Bull, season 1, channel ten


13. Is that a saxophone playing?


Bull, season 1, channel ten


14. ZIVA, WAIT!


Bull, season 1, channel ten

15. *Dying*

16.

Bull, season 1, channel ten

 

Watch the season finale of Bull here

