Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bull - S6 Ep. 22
Drama
Air Date: Wed 8 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 days
Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever. Series Finale.
EpisodesVideo ExtrasArticlesHome
Articles
Michael Weatherly Faces The Jury In Bull
Praise all gods ever, Michael Weatherly, handsome, cheeky, a tad smug, is back on our screens as gifted psychologist and trial analyst Dr Jason Bull. What’s a trial analyst? Is Bull as good as DiNozzo? For these answers and more, here is a scientific analysis of Bull gifs
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 6
About the Show
Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.