'He Ghosted Me': Brittany Hockley Reveals What Went Down After She And Timm Left Paradise

After tensions between the boys hit boiling point, and a fight almost broke out on the beach, Paradise seemed more like hell for some.

"You didn't see me a lot because I was always off-camera somewhere with my head in the sand," Britt joked to 10 play.

"The fight was in front of everyone and I think you saw me for about three seconds, the look on my face said it all."

The next morning Timm made the decision to leave Paradise and asked Britt if she would come with him, putting their connection to the ultimate test and seeing if it would last in the outside world.

"I didn't really question leaving with him," Britt said, "I could see Timm really starting to struggle in that environment. He was going downhill rapidly and it was really doing his head in.

"He was starting to become disappointed with his own behaviour which was really bad, but the fact that he could recognise that was a step in the right direction," she added.

Without missing a beat, Britt agreed and the pair walked out of the gates of Paradise hand-in-hand.

"I was never going to stay in Paradise without Timm," Britt said, "Not because I thought he was the be-all and end-all, but I had a connection with him at the start and after a week or two I thought if he left, I wouldn't start again. It was going to be him or nothing."

When it came to what happened next, Britt hesitated and explained, "On the show, from day one, he promised me the world. I was his 'ride or die', I can't tell you how many times he said that.

"He wanted to start something with me on the outside, that I was the best thing to happen to him, all this stuff. I left and he became a different person."

"The second he got outside... he was not the person I had just spent the last month with... He was just a different human and... I was just so disappointed, so exasperated by the whole thing."

Though Britt knew Timm was "really outside the box" for what she usually looks for in a partner, the laughs and good times they had in Paradise were exactly what she was after. Despite things not working out, Britt says she reached out hoping to still have a friendship after Paradise.

"I checked in on him a lot, I'm big on mental health, I wanted to make sure he's okay and I said let's stay friends and in contact. I never heard from him again.

"He ghosted me. Blocked me on everything. I just thought this speaks volumes, I'm still trying to look out for you and you can't even give me the time of day."

Throughout the show, some of Britt's fellow residents in Paradise would urge her to "control her man" or "pull him into line". As the show went to air, many comments on social media echoed the idea that Britt was responsible for policing Timm's actions.

"It's absolutely not my job," she said, adding, "It left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth. In what world are we living in that I need to 'control' a 28-year-old man?

"I think it's ridiculous because I've known him for a few weeks, he's an adult man and I don't need to be telling him how to live his life, and there were definitely words Timm and I had in private where I said you can't behave like that," she added. "I told him how disappointed I was in the things he was doing and saying and he knew that."

While drama erupted across paradise throughout her time there, Britt managed to stay above it and not get dragged into the frays.

After her time on The Bachelor, she was in Paradise to truly find a genuine connection, to have that second chance at a happy ending she was so spectacularly robbed of by the Honey Badger.

Heading into Paradise, Britt admitted there was a part of her that was nervous history could repeat itself.

"I was really scared of that," she said, "heartbreak is one thing. Heartbreak on national TV is another. Then there's what happened to me, it's like in a league of its own."

Though it was difficult at first, Britt said she's now at a point where she can laugh about her time on The Bachelor.

"The way I handle anything is with humour, any sort of heartbreak, confrontation, or anything like that - I just start laughing and try to look at the funny side of it, which I think helps."

So it's no surprise that when asked if she's currently single, Britt let out a huge laugh.

"I'm am still single... perpetually single, if anyone wants to slide into the DMs," she added, "I don't know what it is. I've been single now for eight-nine years or something, and not for a lack of trying.

"I love love, I love relationships, I'm a romantic! I have a podcast based on love and relationships, but I can't seem to find it for myself.

"I guess my problem is I’m so fine on my own and I don’t want to settle for anyone," Britt said. "I think a lot of people jump into relationships because they just don’t want to be on their own, and it’s the wrong relationship, whereas I’d rather just cruise along on my own until the right person comes along. They just haven’t yet.

"I don’t know where they are. They’re lost, somewhere. "

