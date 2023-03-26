Sign in to watch this video
Australian Survivor - S8 Ep. 23
Reality
Air Date: Sun 26 Mar 2023
Betrayal is central to some players’ strategy, driving the remaining castaways' paranoia to maximum as they strive to become the Sole Survivor. And tonight's twist will send tensions through the roof.
Season 8: Heroes V Villains