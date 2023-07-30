Logies 2023: Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Having taken over the world, and called one of the greatest seasons of Survivor across the franchise, Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains was once again celebrated on Sunday night as it took home the Logie for Most Outstanding Reality Program.

It’s the second time the show has won the award, having also won in 2019 for Champions V Contenders.

While the host with the most, Jonathan LaPaglia, couldn’t be at the Logies to accept the award — he had a very good excuse considering he’s already on location filming the next season. Accepting the award via a recorded message JLP said:

“Sorry I couldn't be there in person. But we're here in beautiful Samoa, shooting the next season of Survivor. Thank you for this honour.

“There are so many people I need to thank. Firstly, everyone at Network Ten, the production team at Endemol Shine, the incredible host of heroes versus villains, our awesome crew who kill themselves every season and make it happen, and, of course, the amazing locals who help pull it all together. We love making this show. We know you love watching it. So, again, thank you.

“And guess you can say - the tribe has spoken.”