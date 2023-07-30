10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Logies 2023: Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Logies 2023: Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Touted as one of the greatest seasons of all time, on Sunday night the Logies celebrated Heroes V Villains.

Having taken over the world, and called one of the greatest seasons of Survivor across the franchise, Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains was once again celebrated on Sunday night as it took home the Logie for Most Outstanding Reality Program.

It’s the second time the show has won the award, having also won in 2019 for Champions V Contenders.

While the host with the most, Jonathan LaPaglia, couldn’t be at the Logies to accept the award — he had a very good excuse considering he’s already on location filming the next season. Accepting the award via a recorded message JLP said:

“Sorry I couldn't be there in person. But we're here in beautiful Samoa, shooting the next season of Survivor. Thank you for this honour.

“There are so many people I need to thank. Firstly, everyone at Network Ten, the production team at Endemol Shine, the incredible host of heroes versus villains, our awesome crew who kill themselves every season and make it happen, and, of course, the amazing locals who help pull it all together. We love making this show. We know you love watching it. So, again, thank you.

“And guess you can say - the tribe has spoken.”

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date
NEXT STORY

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

Advertisement

Related Articles

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

Neighbours premieres Monday, September 18 at 4:30pm on 10 and 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.
Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award

Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award

It’s official: Tim, Mel and the Cheap Seats gang are outstanding.
Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

There were tears all around when the Logie was dedicated to judge Jock Zonfrillo.
Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

The HYBPA team took home another Logie, taking their total tally to seven.
TV Week Logie Awards 2023: All The Winners

TV Week Logie Awards 2023: All The Winners

Updating live!