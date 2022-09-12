Sydney United 58 make history as they seal Australia Cup Final berth

One of the most defining moments in recent Australian football history came to life at the iconic ‘King Tom’ in Edensor Park as former National Soccer League (NSL) powerhouse outfit, Sydney United, overcame Isuzu UTE A-League outfit Brisbane Roar in front of a packed out stadium.

The result may have been expected amongst United’s supporters but most were only hanging onto the dream that an NPL club could seal a spot in the showcase event.

The Rundown: Who are Sydney United 58?

Sydney United 58, formerly known as Sydney Croatia were one of the heavyweights in the NSL before the A-League was formed in 2004. As the name suggests, Sydney United were founded in 1958.

The men from Sydney’s west are one of the most supported NPL clubs in Australia and were a highly sought after addition to the NSL competition in 1984.

In more recent times, they have gone on to be one of the formidable NPL sides in NSW, having most recently been crowned champions in 2016.

Who has come through the ranks at United?

Many of the household names that we have come to love and adore have at some point crossed paths with the club.

We begin with Socceroos coach Graham Arnold who spent almost 10 years in the red and white of United in the 80’s. Arnold honed his skills as a striker at King Tom before heading abroad to Belgium and eventually landing the top job with the Socceroos prior to a trophy-laden period leading Sydney FC.

Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak came through United’s system in the early 2000’s while the likes of Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic and shot stoppers Mark Bosnich and Zeljko Kalac were also United products.

The road to the Final

Their path to the final has been quite the journey which began way back in May at association outfit Quakers Hill.

It took another three wins before they sealed their passage into the round of 32 which saw them rise to the challenge as they knocked off ACT NPL side Monaro Panthers.

Their next result was quite the feat; stunning reigning Isuzu UTE A-League champions Western United on penalties after the match ended at one-a-piece.

A road trip followed as they saw off Queensland NPL outfit Peninsula Power 1-0 courtesy of a Yianni Fragogiannis pile driver.

Watch: Sydney United 58 vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch: Full Match Replay of Sydney United 58 vs Brisbane Roar

Full attention was now on United, they had a date with another A-League outfit on their own turf.

Most of their players have had experience in these types of matches; shot stopper Danijel Nizic had spent time crafting his trade in England while Chris Payne and captain Glen Trifiro had featured in the A-League.

Fans at King Tom witnessed the very best of their beloved club on that monumental afternoon on Sunday, with the match evenly poised at 2-2 – extra time was required to decide the affair.

It was Trifiro whose experience came to the forefront with his exquisite volley sending his club into the final.

Who awaits United in the 2022 Australia Cup Final?

Sydney United’s opponents for the final will be decided Wednesday night when Victorian NPL outfit Oakleigh Cannons look to replicate United’s performance as they host Isuzu UTE A-League club, Macarthur FC.

The Cannons have enjoyed a stellar season and enter their match on the back of a win over Sydney FC while they were recently crowned Victorian NPL champions over the weekend with a crushing 5-0 victory over South Melbourne.

You can watch Oakleigh Cannons vs Macarthur FC live and free on 10 play. Stream starts 1900, kick off 1930 AEST on Wednesday, 14 September.

Watch: Australia Cup Semi Final Preview Show

Australia Cup 2022 live and exclusive on 10 play

Australia Cup Hub

Football Hub