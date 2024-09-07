FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas' U20 World Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.

Date Times (AEST) Event Matchday Venue Watch 1 Sep 0848-1100, kick-off 0900 Colombia vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match 4 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Mexico vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match 7 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Australia vs Cameroon Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match 23 Sep 0648-0900, kick-off 0700 TBC Final El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play