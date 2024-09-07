Young Matildas U20's

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas' U20 World Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.

Date Times (AEST) Event Matchday Venue Watch
1 Sep 0848-1100, kick-off 0900 Colombia vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match
4 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Mexico vs Australia Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match
7 Sep 0748-1000, kick-off 0800 Australia vs Cameroon Group Stage El Campin Stadium, Bogota Highlights, Full Match
23 Sep 0648-0900, kick-off 0700 TBC Final El Campin Stadium, Bogota Live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Young Matildas take on Cameroon live and free on 10 Play
