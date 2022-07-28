The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukraine President And First Lady Appear On Digital Cover Of Vogue

Ukraine President And First Lady Appear On Digital Cover Of Vogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will appear on the latest digital cover of Vogue magazine.

The President and First Lady discuss their two-decade marriage and being separated from their two children since the war with Russia began.

Zelenska was also named Vogue’s latest digital cover star, with the portrait of her shared to social media called ‘portrait of bravery’.

"As the war in Ukraine enters a critical new phase, the country's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has become a key player - a frontline diplomat and the face of her nation's emotional toll," Vogue said on its Instagram post.

The first photo if Zelenska shows her sitting in the Presidential Office, while other photos show the First Lady posing among wreckage from the war and features soldiers in the background.

The pair were interviewed in Kyiv, and the full profile of Zelenska will be published in the magazine’s October issue.

While some on social media have praised the images a s”powerful”, others have taken issue with the couple doing a photoshoot in the middle of a war.

"During a war, you either shoot your opponent or get shot...by Vogue," a Twitter user commented.

"Priorities. I'm sure the dudes in the trenches appreciate the effort the Zelensky's are putting into stopping the war. A Vogue cover will help, for sure. Slava Ukraini," tweeted another.

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down
NEXT STORY

Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

    Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

    With power bills on the rise and temperatures dropping, it can be hard to keep the house warm. This simple DIY hack could help keep the warmth in and keep your power bills down.
    NASA Now Offers $125,000 Trip To Space That Will Orbit 35km Above The Earth

    NASA Now Offers $125,000 Trip To Space That Will Orbit 35km Above The Earth

    In Space No One Can Hear You Scream About The Bar Tab
    Saudi Arabia Plans To Build Futuristic, Zero-Carbon Megacity Dubbed ‘The Line’

    Saudi Arabia Plans To Build Futuristic, Zero-Carbon Megacity Dubbed ‘The Line’

    It’s something out of a dystopian sci-fi movie, Saudi Arabia ‘s plans for a futuristic, car-free megacity begin with ‘The Line’. Would you live there?
    State Government Will Let Kids Go Free To The Melbourne Royal Show

    State Government Will Let Kids Go Free To The Melbourne Royal Show

    Children aged 14 and under will get free entry to this year's Melbourne Royal Show, as it attempts to entice families to return after back-to-back COVID-19 cancellations.
    Around 51% Of Employees Binge TV Whilst They Work From Home, But Is It A Problem?

    Around 51% Of Employees Binge TV Whilst They Work From Home, But Is It A Problem?

    According to a survey, more than half of remote workers admit to watching shows while working - but is there anything wrong with it?