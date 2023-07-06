The Project

Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

For one tourist from Singapore, it wasn’t Australia’s beautiful scenery or iconic buildings that made him happy; it was our iconic tradie shirt.

Renae Cheng has shared her fiance’s love for the hi-vis shirt in a hilarious TikTok video that has racked up 1 million views in just a day.

“He unironically (sic) loves the Australian tradie uniform aesthetic,” she said in the video.

“He went to Australia for the first time last year, and he fell in love with their neon orange tradie shirt when he saw it at Kmart.

“He started wearing it on the trip itself even though it was a short sleeve and it was wintertime.

“An airport tradie staff saw it and said, ‘nice fashion!’ My fiance giggled shyly, but deep down, he was elated.”

Even after returning to Singapore, he has continued to wear the hi-vis shirts, with Renae sharing photos of him wearing it while eating at restaurants, and he even wore it to the office.

“We went to Aus again this year, and he was surrounded by his faves,” she said.

“This is like paradise for him lmao.”

Image: TikTok/ @renaecjc

