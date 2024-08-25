Statement From PEXA Group Regarding Home Buyers Scams

Maintaining robust and resillient cyber security and data protection measures is PEXA Group's top priority to protect our customers, and property ecosystem at large.

Our Ethics Advisory Committee, Cyber Security and Fraud Advisory Committee, and Cyber Security Strategy were established to guide our business on the evolving legislative and technology landscape we operate in, ensuring ethical product development that champions a 'security and privacy by design' approach, and proactively advise on best practice(s) to identify, manage, and monitor cybersecurity and fraud risks.

The fraud events occur externally to our platform. However, PEXA assists those who have fallen victim to these scams. Payment misdirection scams have remained a persistent problem in the property industry since 2022. These incidents typically involve a scammer posing as a participant in a settlement (e.g. the buyer or seller) through email or text message. Scammers in these situations are looking to exploit insecure business processes and practices.

PEXA works with its customers to promote awareness of scams and how they can best avoid them. We advise that people avoid providing any sensitive information or transaction details via insecure methods such as email. Instead, we ask that they use the PEXA Key application - free to our customers - which provides a secure comms service between the buyer/seller and the PEXA platform. This minimises the risk of impersonation and misdirection.

As the operator of Australia's leading digital property settlements platform who, since 2013, has facilitated more than 20 million property settlements through the our Exchange, we are committed to continuously improving our cyber security capability recognising the continuously increasing and evolving threat environment.