Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

The Board of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) has today accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Mr Robert Macaulay.

The organisation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mr Wayne Billett will move into the role of Acting CEO effective immediately, ahead of a search for a full-time replacement.

Mr Macaulay’s decision to resign was an amicable one, and one he felt was best for the industry at this time. The Board wishes to acknowledge his service and leadership of the organisation over the last two years.

Mr Macaulay helped reform the organisation, and the industry’s culture, during his tenure. He oversaw the industry’s rehoming program, along with new welfare and safety initiatives.

GRNSW now looks forward to embarking on its next chapter of continual improvement and growth, for the benefit of all participants. Communities right across NSW rely on greyhound racing as source of jobs and prosperity.

In relation to the complaints by Dr Alex Brittan:

Greyhound Racing NSW takes any claim or concern related to animal welfare or the integrity of our rehoming programs very seriously.

In response to the complaint issued by Dr Brittan, GRNSW quickly appointed former Victorian Police Commissioner, Graham Ashton AM, to conduct an independent review of its contents.

Mr Ashton established Victoria Police’s Sporting Integrity Unit a decade ago and last year completed an inquiry into the South Australian greyhound racing industry that was commissioned by the Government. That is a demonstration of how serious we are about ensuring the matters raised by Dr Brittan are thoroughly investigated.

In addition to investigating specific claims, Mr Ashton has the power to evaluate best practice standards relating to the welfare of greyhounds within the Greyhounds As Pets NSW program and make any relevant recommendations.

It would not be appropriate for GRNSW to comment further while Mr Ashton’s review is ongoing.

