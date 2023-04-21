Official Paralympics TikTok Account Receives Major Backlash For Its Offensive Content

But now their official TikTok account is facing all kinds of blowback for posting popular memes and audio, coupled with footage of athletes.

The account has over 3.3 million followers and 128.3 million likes, but the videos are leaving people outraged, with some saying it actually mocks disabled athletes.

However, it has been revealed that the person running the account is a former Paralympian.

But still, viewers are still not convinced that although someone makes the content with a disability, it is OK to laugh at the jokes made about the Paralympians.

One of Australia’s most successful Paralympians, Ellie Cole, told The Project, “I really like the content, you know, I was looking at a few of the videos this morning, and I was having a bit of a chuckle and actually trying to pick which ones that people were being offended over, because I couldn't really see anything offensive."

"But in saying that, I have been to four Paralympic Games, so I think over that time, I've probably become a little bit desensitised to what it means to have a disability.

"But, yeah, it's creating some really good discussion, and it's really interesting to see the response."