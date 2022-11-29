New Data Shows That More And More People Are Getting Into 'Situationships' Rather Than Just Dating

And today, it is dating app Tinder’s turn to share the goss.

So, what new information can we glean from people swiping left or right?

Let’s see…

The Situationship

A new and possible politer way to say, “I’m not sure what we are but I have fun seeing you without our clothes on”.

It is the purgatory of dating, an in-between no man’s land that leaves both parties confused about how to introduce the other person to friends you happen to run into.

The term saw 49% of Aussies adding it to their profiles, and 1 in 10 people surveyed said they prefer a “situationship” as a way to not rush getting into anything serious while also allowing themselves the freedom for other relationships to form.

No More Dinners

2022 also found that one-on-one dinners are no longer in fashion as single people are opting for activities like walking and video games. Proving that some pandemic habits are here to stay.

The top suggestion was going to a festival or a gig, which is perfect as the silence in conversation can be filled by a band.

No More Booze

Goodbye beer goggles, as a whopping 82% of Australians opt for staying sober on dates.

This is in line with a societal trend, with 25% of the people surveyed admitting that they drink less than they did this time a year ago.

So good luck, you hungry sober singles. May 2023 you find the person of your dreams, or at least let you pass each other-like situationship’s in the night.