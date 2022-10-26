Halloween Decorations at Sydney Home Deemed Too Scary

The owners have certainly held no punches with the holiday aesthetic as they adorned the front of their home with scenes depicting The Handmaid’s Tale, but most importantly - there are no spoilers.

The decorations depict a woman dressed in a red dress and a man dressed in blue, as per the show's characters, hanging from their necks, portraying the punishment befitting those who disobeyed the regime in the show, and fake blood splattered over the walls of the house behind them. Or at least we assume it’s fake blood.

Many passers-by took to the internet to express their disdain for Halloween decorations.

“That’s horrible! Kids will be scared,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Imagine children seeing this walking past,” said another.

Others, probably fans of the show, defended the decor, with one person remarking, “Kid's costumes are worse than this and parents allow it, so to me, this is nothing.”

And to be fair, there is a lot worse to be seen during the Halloween season. And unless the homeowners sit outside and tell the children that this is what becomes of trick-or-treaters, I think we can agree it’s all good fun.

See the confronting decorations below: