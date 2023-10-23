The Project

Grant Denyer To Host Deal Or No Deal As It Returns To TV On Network 10

Get your suitcases ready because Deal or No Deal is coming back to TV on Network 10!

Gold Logie winner, and one of Australia’s most-loved TV presenters, Grant Denyer, will be leading players against The Banker as they battle their nerves for a huge cash prize.

“We’re back baby! I’m incredibly excited to be bringing this global mega-format back to Aussie screens,” Grant said.

“It’s an absolute gem of a show with an enormous and much-deserved worldwide following.

“Deal or No Deal is steeped in suspense and loaded with risk at every turn, but there’s always the chance of massive riches for contestants who can hold their nerve. Suspense, risk and big money - those are the key ingredients that will ensure everyone is on the edge of their couch.”

Deal or No Deal will be back on our screens on 10 and 10Play in 2024 from 6pm, followed by The Project at 6.30pm.

