The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Grandma Devastated As Hideous $300 Birthday Cake Looks Nothing Like What She Asked For

Grandma Devastated As Hideous $300 Birthday Cake Looks Nothing Like What She Asked For

A woman has been left devastated after dropping $300 on a fairy-themed cake for her granddaughter's first birthday, only to be delivered a lumpy, three-tiered mess.

It's not my grandma, and the cake wasn't for me, but this is still very unfortunate. 

Khrissy Joe ordered the fairy-themed cake, but it wasn't quite the 'fairytale' she was hoping for.

Upon picking the cake up, she described it as being the worst cake she'd ever seen in her life. 

Khrissy shared her experience on TikTok, "This was supposed to be my granddaughter's first birthday cake. I spent well over $200 ($309 AUD) on this cake, and this is what I got. This is the worst cake I've ever seen in my life," she said as she filmed the cake. 

The handwritten icing was barely legible, and the edible flowers she'd asked for turned out to be plastic.

She added, "My granddaughter's first birthday cake was a disaster. I was so upset, and so let down. This cake was supposed to be a representation of my granddaughter. She loves fairies and has loved them since she was three months old."

On reflection and interrogation, the baker admitted that the design was far more difficult to execute than she had anticipated. 

People were, of course, quick to comment their thoughts on the matter. 

One TikTok user remarked, "It looks like Play-Doh." It's accurate but not helpful. And another wrote, "The bottom layer may look scary but it looks like it would taste good."

And that's the thing. Ok, it looks like crap, but it probably will taste great, and let's not forget, this is a cake for a one-year-old. She's going to ruin it and put her face in it anyway. 

All that really matters is that it tastes good and she enjoys her birthday. However, $300 for that, yikes.

@khrissyjoe1 #firstbirthday #fairycake #cake #cakedecorating #cakedesign #cakehorror #cakehorrorstory #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Khrissyjoe1
Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding
NEXT STORY

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

A bride in the U.S. has upset her friends and family by refusing to invite anyone under the age of 21 to her wedding, concerned they would try to drink underage at the reception.
Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

U.S. President Joe Biden has mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in a speech at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, comparing the gruelling transit of turkeys to how difficult it must be to get tickets to see Britney.
Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

Researchers believe they may have solved the mystery behind the dreaded ‘red wine headache’.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Real Meaning Behind His "Giving Up The Smoke" Announcement

Snoop Dogg Reveals Real Meaning Behind His "Giving Up The Smoke" Announcement

Snoop Dogg, who recently fooled people into believing he had given up marijuana when he declared he was "giving up smoke", has now revealed the statement to be the tagline for his new advertising campaign.
New COVID-19 Vaccine For Latest Variants Approved In Australia

New COVID-19 Vaccine For Latest Variants Approved In Australia

The Australian government has approved the use of new vaccines to target the latest COVID-19 variants and they will be made available to Australians by the end of the month.