Glen Powell Doesn't Want To Be Compared To Ryan Gosling, Says 'I'm Just Glen'

Glen Powell isn't one to be pitted against his peers and has clapped back at a producer who said he was better than Ryan Gosling, responding 'I'm just Glen.'

An unnamed Hollywood producer has argued that Glen Powell is better than Ryan Gosling as he boasts a universal appeal, saying, "Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males."

The producer's quote made its rounds on X, leading Powell to speak out on the statement.

Glen reposted the quote and replied, "Gosling is a legend. I'm just Glen." Referencing Ryan's blockbuster hit, Barbie, in which he played Ken.

The producer, clearly a fan of Powell, also added, "Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him."

Glen Powell is the star and co-creator of an upcoming half-hour comedy series, Chad Powers, due to hit Hulu soon.

An official synopsis for the comedy reads: "When bad behaviour nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."

The show is directed by Tony Yacenda and also stars Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

