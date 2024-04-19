Fans Get First Glimpse Of Chris Hemsworth In ‘Transformers One’ Trailer… Kind Of

The latest addition to the Transformers franchise, the entirely animated film is said to tell “the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

Transformers One boasts an A-star cast, with Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne all lending their voices to the film.

Some fans aren’t thrilled with Hemsworth’s take on Orion Pax, a.k.a. Optimus Prime, as he attempts to take on the role made famous by voice actor Peter Cullen.

Brian Tyree Henry is also on board to voice D-16, later known as Megatron.

The film is set to debut in theatres on September 20 this year.