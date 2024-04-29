The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Moana 2

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Moana 2

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has given fans a sneak peek at the making of Moana 2, sharing behind the scenes footage to social media.

In the video, Johnson is seen delivering his lines in a recording session for the animated film, but with music played over the top ensuring no spoilers were revealed. 

The footage was posted along with the caption “Beautiful work week of bringing MAUI and #Moana2 to life.” 

“This one is anchored deep in our culture and our blood,” the post continued. 

“I’m so honored to tell our story and share it with families around the world.”

The confirmation comes after speculation over whether the superstar would return for the sequel, which was announced earlier this year. 

Originally developed as a television series, Disney opted for a feature film after being so impressed by the initial footage. 

The sequel film promises an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” and will see Moana take on “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced”.

Moana 2 will be in theatres November 27th.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Deputy Greens Leader Mehreen Faruqi Sues One Nation's Pauline Hanson
NEXT STORY

Deputy Greens Leader Mehreen Faruqi Sues One Nation's Pauline Hanson

Advertisement

Related Articles

Deputy Greens Leader Mehreen Faruqi Sues One Nation's Pauline Hanson

Deputy Greens Leader Mehreen Faruqi Sues One Nation's Pauline Hanson

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has defended her allegedly racist tweet towards Greens Deputy Leader Mehreen Faruqi, on the first day of her racial discrimination trial.
Aussies Brace For Possible Rate Rise As Inflation Fails To Slow Quick Enough

Aussies Brace For Possible Rate Rise As Inflation Fails To Slow Quick Enough

In just a week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will meet to decide our economic fate.
Aldi Shoppers Climb Over Each Other To Get To Special Buys

Aldi Shoppers Climb Over Each Other To Get To Special Buys

Aldi shoppers have been seen clamouring over each other to get their hands on the supermarket chain’s limited edition kitchenwares.
Cat Accidentally Travels From Utah To California In An Amazon Return Box

Cat Accidentally Travels From Utah To California In An Amazon Return Box

A curious cat is safely back home after stowing away in an Amazon return box, travelling over a thousand kilometres across the United States.
Mr Squiggle To Go On Display At The National Museum

Mr Squiggle To Go On Display At The National Museum

The iconic Mr Squiggle has entertained generations with his pencil nose, and now he has a new home at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.