Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Moana 2

In the video, Johnson is seen delivering his lines in a recording session for the animated film, but with music played over the top ensuring no spoilers were revealed.

The footage was posted along with the caption “Beautiful work week of bringing MAUI and #Moana2 to life.”

“This one is anchored deep in our culture and our blood,” the post continued.

“I’m so honored to tell our story and share it with families around the world.”

The confirmation comes after speculation over whether the superstar would return for the sequel, which was announced earlier this year.

Originally developed as a television series, Disney opted for a feature film after being so impressed by the initial footage.

The sequel film promises an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” and will see Moana take on “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced”.

Moana 2 will be in theatres November 27th.